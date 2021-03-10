Day of Giving event set for Calhoun Community College

Calhoun Community College Foundation has announced its Annual Day of Giving event, which will be held both online and in-person at the College’s Huntsville and Decatur campuses on March 17.

Here’s more from the college about the event:

Day of Giving is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world by giving whatever they can. The College is encouraging everyone to join the challenge. The foundation is planning to use social media and email advertising to push this 24-hour fundraising event.

According to Johnette Davis, Calhoun Foundation Director, The Foundation is seeking support from Calhoun employees, students, alumni, friends, and community partners to make this day a great success. With Calhoun having such a large impact on our community’s healthcare industry, the Foundation decided to designate this year’s proceeds to benefit prospective students who aspire to pursue a career in health care.

“Out of pocket costs for students entering into some of our various health care programs can range from approximately $600.00 to $2,500.00,” commented Bret McGill, Dean of Health Sciences. “These costs are not covered by academic scholarships and may create financial hardships for our students and hinder them from obtaining a healthcare degree,” added McGill.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic has made it very clear that trained and knowledgeable healthcare workers are extremely vital,” commented Dr. Joe Burke, Calhoun Interim President. “Calhoun ensures our health care students are not only educated using current industry trends and equipment, but they are given quality classroom instruction to ensure they understand the tasks they are completing,” said Burke.

All donations will specifically go to the health care division unless otherwise stated by the donor. Monies raised will allow the Foundation to assist students with the purchase of books/e-resources, uniforms, testing fees, background check/drug screening, physical exams, immunizations, clinical supplies, and many other vital things that are required in their respective program.

“Almost 50 percent of Calhoun students receive Pell grant funding, and over 60 percent receive some form of financial aid,” commented Davis. “Without additional financial support such as scholarships, grants, and other related funds through the College, many students would be unable to afford a college education,” added Davis.

Donations will be accepted at the following locations:

· Online at www.calhoun.edu/dayofgiving

· Calhoun’s Huntsville campus, Sparkman building or Math, Science, and CIS building, 102 Wynn Dr. NW Huntsville, AL, 35805

· Calhoun’s Decatur campuses, Math, Science and Administration building, 6250 US Hwy 31 N, Tanner, AL

To learn more about this great fundraising effort or to make a donation, visit www.calhoun.edu/dayofgiving.