'David didn’t deserve this, no one deserves this:' Wife of Mueller shooting victim speaks out

The wife of one of the victims in the mass shooting at Mueller Water Products in Albertville is speaking out.

David Horton's wife Taryn described him as a great husband, father and "pop-pop"

WAAY 31 spoke to Taryn throughout the day Wednesday and she told us she is still in grief and mourning the sudden loss of her husband. It's why she didn't want to do an on-camera interview, but she did send us a statement about her beloved husband.

"David was the best of us:" Those are the words Taryn used to describe the husband she'd been married to for nearly a decade. She said he was her other half, and she knew how much he adored her.

She said David was always smiling and joking and was an amazing father, stepfather and "pop-pop" to their two grandkids.

She says he loved his children more than life - and his son and daughter were his pride. He also adored her children who'd he'd help raise for the last 12 years.

Taryn says when she received the news David was gone she refused to go inside their house for hours. She was hoping he would show up and pull into their driveway. Now she says their family is broken and what happened isn't fair to either of the victim's families as well as the shooter, who took his own life.

"We are all devastated, this shouldn’t have happened to anyone. David didn’t deserve this, no one deserves this," she said.

When speaking about her feelings toward the man accused of taking her husband's life, Taryn says:

"To the man who took his own life afterward, I want to be angry (maybe that will come later because there is no justice for David and his co-workers). I feel sorry for him and his family. I hope we all get answers."

The family is currently still working out funeral arrangements, but Taryn did want to thank the police department, Mueller, the pastor of their church and her family for the support they've shown during this difficult time.