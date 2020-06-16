David Lloyd makes jump to Randolph, Raiders players are happy

David Lloyd made the jump from JP2 to Randolph just in time for summer workouts to begin.

After playing on the opposing sidelines, the Raiders are happy he's wearing the blue and grey this season.

No more facing Lloyd's offense in a game?

Randolph Safety Frederick Wessel is all about that.

"We are all really excited we don't have to play against him anymore, he's on our side now," Wessel said.

At JP2, Lloyd, took a team who hadn't won a game in four years, and turned the Falcons into a threat in 4A.

Running Back Nick Strong can't wait to plug in Lloyd's system at Randolph.

"I think he can make us win playoff games," Strong said.

"I think that's going to be a big focus bringing his offensive mind into our system and hoping it works out." Wessel added.

Leaving JP2 wasn't an easy decision for Lloyd, but he felt he couldn't pass up the Randolph job.

"Just their commitment to athletics, you and look around and see their facilities, the leadership they have has been consistent," Lloyd said.

The Raiders had a down year last year only winning three games. Lloyd's plan is to first establish trust with the players before jumping into x's and o's this summer.

"The vision is still kind of ongoing, you get a new group of guys, so trying to build those relationships with everybody is the biggest thing right now," Lloyd said.

Even though summer workouts are voluntary because of the coronavirus pandemic,

Lloyd says his players are showing up, and that helps everyone get to know each other quicker.

"I think we are all buying in to him so I think we are just trying to focus, and work hard out here," Strong added.