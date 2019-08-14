Dave & Buster's opening in Huntsville next week

Another new business is about to open in Huntsville. This time, it’s in MidCity and is expected to bring people from across the state to North Alabama.

Dave & Buster's is set to open at University Drive and Old Monrovia Road. It means new jobs and tax revenue for one of the city’s fastest-growing areas.

The general manager told WAAY 31 they expect the restaurant-arcade to be one of the biggest attractions.

“Huntsville is one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama," General Manager Eric Drescher said. "I think it’s number three right now and moving to number one.”

That’s just one of the many reasons Dave & Buster's said it decided to open up shop in Huntsville.

“Really, there was a need," Drescher said. "There was a need in the community to come in and bring entertainment--to bring a place where our community could gather.”

With the city’s expected growth, the restaurant group called Huntsville a no-brainer.

“This MidCity park is turning into a very fast-growing place, good for young professionals, young adults, millennials," Corporate Sales Manager Allyson Myers said.

Dave & Buster's is popular with teenagers because of its arcade. The general manager stressed that it’s family-oriented and safety is a top priority.

“We are working with local security and local law enforcement, so they’ll be here on the weekends to ensure that everyone is safe and having a good time," Drescher said.

The restaurant couldn’t give us any predictions on how many customers it expects a year, but with the Rocket City Trash Pandas set to open in the same area next year, business is expected to boom.

It already hired 240 employees.

“We’re paying them what’s competitive with the rest of the market," Drescher said. "So, ranging anywhere between $10 and $15, based on experience.”

WAAY 31 spoke with folks who called Dave & Buster's a reason to visit the area.

“It’s a good thing, especially where they’re putting it," Chris Myers said. "It’s close enough to the arsenal and the jetplex, so I think they’ll be plenty busy.”

“I’m always for growth, and all the business coming in is only good for it," Steven Vanhorn added.

Dave & Buster's will have its grand opening on Monday, August 19th.