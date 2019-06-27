Dave & Buster’s looking to hire 240 people for Huntsville store

Dave & Buster’s is slated to open its Huntsville location in MidCity Huntsville on Aug. 19 h and is looking to hire 240 employees.

There are both front and back-of-house positions available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.

Interest candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.

According to the press release announcing the jobs, the new Dave & Buster’s location will feature 26,500-square-feet of entertainment, including a brand new craveable menu with chef-crafted food, innovative drinks, hundreds of the latest arcade games and the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of HDTVs.

“Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier customer experience,” Dave & Buster’s Huntsville General Manager Eric Drescher said.