Dave & Buster's in MidCity Huntsville looking to hire cooks and servers

Dave & Buster's in MidCity Huntsville said it's in its final round of hiring for the Rocket City location.
At this point, they're in need of cooks and servers. If you're interested in applying for one of those positions, you can take your resume directly to the location on University Drive.
