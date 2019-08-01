Clear

Dave & Buster's in MidCity Huntsville looking to hire cooks and servers

Dave & Buster's in MidCity Huntsville said it's in its final round of hiring.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 2:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Dave & Buster's in MidCity Huntsville said it's in its final round of hiring for the Rocket City location.

At this point, they're in need of cooks and servers. If you're interested in applying for one of those positions, you can take your resume directly to the location on University Drive.

In June, the company said it planned to create 240 jobs.

