Daughters travel to Huntsville to pay tribute to mother on anniversary of fatal tour bus crash

Thursday marked the one year anniversary of a tour bus crash in Mississippi that killed two people from Huntsville on their way to a casino.

For the first time, WAAY 31 heard from the daughters of Betty Jo Russell.

"We never had the chance to say goodbye, we never had the chance to say goodbye mama we love you we appreciated you, we cherish you, I miss my phone calls every morning, every morning mama every morning I miss those calls," Betty Jo's three daughters, Gladys Henry, Felecia Sykes and Tina Sykes Mosley, said.

With white and purple balloons in their hands, matching hoodies and tears in their eyes, Betty Jo Russell's daughters gathered at her grave, to mark a full year since she's been gone.

"They say time heals everything mama that's not true, and we miss you," Sykes-Mosley, said.

"We miss our mother deeply, it hurts our soul is shattered," Henry said.

Their mother was a passenger on a Teague VIP express bus that was on its way to Mississippi when it flipped over on an icy highway.

Betty Jo's daughters say that day is the worst of their lives.

"They called me and said that the bus flipped over with my mom and my daughter on the bus so my life stopped then, I didn't know which way to go, I didn't know what way to turn," Henry said.

"I talked to the coroner and he said I'm sorry to tell you your mom has passed and I remember telling him you got the wrong person that's not my mom you got the wrong person, and he said Ms. Mosley I'm so sorry it is your mom. It was so hard,"Sykes-Mosley said,

Just two weeks before the nation pauses to give thanks, Betty Jo's daughters pause at her final resting place, making the trip from Georgia and North Carolina to give thanks to their mom.

"We never miss holidays with our mom, we never missed our birthday, we never missed her birthday we never missed not being able to call her, it has been so hard," Sykes- Mosley said.

Since the crash, three lawsuits have been filed, including one by Betty Jo's family.

The daughters say their attorney has told them not to speak with anyone from Teague VIP express.