Daughter follows in father's footsteps, joins Army Materiel Command

At the United States Army Materiel Command, it is already like a big family. But for one father-daughter duo, it is quite literally, family.

"It's all I've known. The army has taken care of us," Samantha Tyler said.

For nearly 26 years, Christopher Hill was an active-duty soldier for the U.S. Army. He traveled all across the country and overseas. He followed in his father's footsteps.

But he said when he joined, it was to pay for college. He never imagined he would make an entire career out of it.

"When I first came I was in tanks, and I couldn't believe someone paid me to shoot tanks, go out in the woods and do what I liked to do," Hill said.

For the past nine years, he has been working at Redstone Arsenal with the Army Materiel Command under a new title, chief analytics officer.

"We collect all the data and do analysis to use that information to solve problems become a little more efficient in our operations," Hill said.

Hill has three children, including 26-year-old Samantha Tyler. He said he was never pressured by his father to join the military and did his best not to pressure his own kids.

"But I kinda thought she'd always go into the military because she's very similar to me in personality," Hill said.

Samantha started her career as a journalist. However, when an opportunity for an internship at AMC opened up, she went for it and landed it. Three years later, she is now working in public affairs.

"I didn't know until I started working here how important you are to the army and I'm so proud," Tyler said.

Now they share the same halls and colleagues. The two said it is an honor to be able to serve our country, in different ways, but under the same roof.

"It's about service too, it's about taking care of others and it's just been a great fit for us," Hill said.

Samantha said she could not have asked for a better career.

"I really feel like I won the lottery, on living where I want to live," Tyler said. "I'm doing my dream job, there's so much growth for me in the army and I get to serve with my dad. It's the coolest job ever."