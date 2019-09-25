Date set for restart of parole, probation hearings in Alabama

Probation and parole hearings are set to resume in Alabama on Nov. 5.

New leadership at the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has been working with staff on new laws about the hearings, said Terry Abbott, spokesperson.

Gov. Kay Ivey in July appointed Judge Charles Graddick to serve as director of bureau.

Graddick postponed all hearings, calling the office a “hot mess” and saying new laws were not being followed.

During the 2019 Regular Session, Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall championed legislation aimed at reforming the Board of Pardons and Paroles. With this new law, the governor has the authority to appoint the director.

Graddick also placed three administrators, including the former executive director, on leave pending an investigation into wrongdoing.

Assistant Attorney General Leigh Gwathney has been appointed to serve as chair of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. Lyn Head announced this month that she is resigning from that position on Oct. 1.

Abbott said some of the 627 postponed parole hearings were for inmates involved in North Alabama crimes.

He gave these summaries of some of them:

MADISON COUNTY

ATTEMPTED MURDER/ROBBERY – Larry Larkin Henderson is serving a 40-year sentence for robbing a store and shooting at a police officer in Huntsville. He was sentenced in 1987 so he has served about 32 years. He was on the loose after escaping from prison in Georgia at the time of the attempted murder and robbery. Parole was opposed previously by the district attorney and the governor.

VIOLENT OFFENDER SERVING TIME FOR DRUGS – Deashton Luvoris is serving 5 years for distribution of controlled substances in Madison County. He has served just over one year. He received probation on a previous charge in 2010. His prior record includes two robbery cases for which he was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison. He received probation in one of the cases, but probation was revoked in 2012.

MARSHALL COUNTY

CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE – Kenneth Eugene Vinyard was sentenced for driving drunk and killing a passenger in his car. He had a previous conviction for escape and has many disciplinary infractions in prison. The Marshall County district attorney opposed parole in 2008 and 2012.

DEKALB COUNTY

ROBBERY -- Michael Darnell Carter was sentenced in 2017 to eight years in prison for robbery in Fort Payne. He has served just two years of that term. He stole a woman’s purse and knocked her to the ground. He had many prior arrests, including for trespassing, rape, receiving stolen property, and another robbery. He is considered “high risk” for parole.

CULLMAN COUNTY

SEX OFFENDER – Darren Dwight Anderton was sentenced to 17 years for violating the sex offender registration law in Cullman County. He has served just 4-and-a-half years of the term. He was convicted in 1996 of the sexual abuse of a 5-year-old girl. His record includes twice violating the sex offender notification act, in 2007 and 2014.

MORGAN COUNTY

VIOLENT CRIMINAL SERVING TIME FOR MANUFACTURING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – Russell Henry Harvey is under consideration for parole on the non-violent crime of manufacturing a controlled substance, but he has a long history of violent crime. He has served five years of a 15-year sentence for the drug charge in Morgan County. His prior criminal history is extensive:

1986 – Sentenced to one year for sexual battery in Ohio.

1992 – Convicted in Florida of aggravated assault with a weapon and two battery charges. His probation was revoked in 1992.

1992 – Convicted of battery and domestic violence.

1998 – Guilty of assault in Ohio

1998 – Domestic violence in Ohio

1998 – Guilty of assault in Ohio

2003 – Guilty of assault in Ohio.

He has many drug arrests on his record.

MANSLAUGHTER, ASSAULT – Fredricus Marcaz Jiles was sentenced to life in prison for manslaughter and assault. He has served nearly 13 years of the life sentence. He shot a man outside a home after getting into a verbal altercation at a gas station in Morgan County. His prior record included robbery, three assaults and two probation violations.

