Date rape drug found, 2 Alabama women arrested in Georgia

LaGRANGE, Ga. (AP) - Georgia authorities say two Alabama women are in custody after a vehicle search uncovered about 2 gallons of a chemical commonly known as a date rape drug.

A statement issued Monday by the Troup County Sheriff's Office says an officer stopped a vehicle on Interstate 85 on Friday. The agency says a police dog detected the presence of narcotics, and a search found about 2 gallons of GHB.

The substance is a depressant that's sometimes used to drug people targeted for sexual assault.

The sheriff's office says a later search turned up more drugs at one of the suspect's homes in Alabama.