Clear

Date announced for Rocket City Trash Pandas' uniform reveal

All five of the team's uniforms will be unveiled.

Posted: May 30, 2019 8:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

We now know when we'll get our first look at the Rocket City Trash Pandas' team uniforms!

The big reveal will be on June 20th at Big Spring Park. All five of the team's uniforms will be unveiled.

The event will also feature live music, food trucks and a sneak peak at the stadium construction progress. The reveal party will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events