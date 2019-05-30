Date announced for Rocket City Trash Pandas' uniform reveal

We now know when we'll get our first look at the Rocket City Trash Pandas' team uniforms!
The big reveal will be on June 20th at Big Spring Park. All five of the team's uniforms will be unveiled.
The event will also feature live music, food trucks and a sneak peak at the stadium construction progress. The reveal party will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
