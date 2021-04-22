Database will track Alabama officer complaints, disciplinary action

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama will create a database to track disciplinary actions and excessive force complaints against law enforcement officers, a measure aimed at weeding out “bad apples” in the profession.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed the bill. It will create a state database to track law enforcement officers’ employment history, disciplinary actions, use of force complaints and reassignments for cause.

Democratic Rep. A.J. McCampbell, a former police officer, sponsored the Alabama bill.