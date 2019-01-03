Clear
Darius Slayton declares for NFL Draft

The redshirt junior led the Tigers in receptions this year.

Auburn wide receiver, Darius Slayton, delcared for the NFL Draft Thursday.

The redshirt junior led the Tigers in receptions this season. He posted a state on Instgram saying;
"These past four years at Auburn have been the best of my life," Slayton wrote. "I am proud to be an Auburn Tiger and forever thankful for my time at Auburn."

Slayton caught 35 passes for a team-leading 670 yards and five touchdowns this season. 

