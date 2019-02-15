Clear

Danville woman charged with theft from elderly Morgan County resident

Maria Montez Hanback

On Thursday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Maria Montez Hanback, 32, of Danville with second-degree theft of property.

Mike Swafford, office spokesman, said in early December an elderly citizen in the Danville community noticed several withdrawals from her checking account that were not made by her.

The withdrawals came in the form of forged checks which totaled just less than $2,000. The checks were made out to Hanback, who lives with the victim, said Swafford

At the time of arrest, Hanback was on bond for stealing money, electronics, and guns from the same victim in October 2018.

Swafford said Hanback’s bond is currently $3,500 ($2,500 for this charge + $1,000 for providing Hartselle Officers to avoid arrest for outstanding felony warrants in Florence). Bond revocation is pending.

Additionally, Hanback has outstanding felony warrants in another jurisdiction. She will be extradited to that jurisdiction immediately upon release from the Morgan County jail, Swafford said.

