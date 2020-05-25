Court documents: Danville murder suspect, victim going through divorce

Police are still hunt for a suspected killer in a triple murder case in Morgan County.

Monday night, Decatur Police said they believe Carson Peters has left the Danville-Neel area.

Investigators believe he is traveling with April Hanner in Black Chevy 1500 truck. These two are considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Carson Peters shot and killed three people last night in Danville. They have identified them as Teresa Peters, James Miller, and Tammy Smith.

A fourth victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital and is now in stable condition.

WAAY 31 learned Carson Peters filed for divorce from Teresa Peters back in January. Last Thursday, Teresa Peters filed a petition for contempt of court accusing Carson Peters of taking them from their home. Monday would have been Teresa Peters' 55th birthday.

On Memorial Day, deputies filled the parking lot at Brady Grove Church, as a search continued for Peters.

"I mean it is like a football field away from where we live," One resident said.

One mother said it is hard to believe something so tragic happened so close to home. But her main concern was her son's safety.

"For something like that to happen and for a kid to be that close to something like that is very concerning," She said.

For Kayla Layhew, she said she immediately thought of her mother.

"It kinda freaked me out a little bit because I live in Decatur, but my mom still lives right here where the shooting happened," Layhew said. "I guess it kinda freaked me out."

Layhew said her family did not know any of the victims or the suspected killer. On Monday, authorities identified the victims as 55-year-old James Edward Miller, 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Peters, and 50-year-old Tammy Renee Smith.

Police believe their deaths took place during a domestic situation and were not a random crime. Still, community members said this just is not the norm.

"I just hope they find him and they get him some help," Layhew said.

Right now, detectives are pursuing several leads. They want the public to remain aware and alert. Deputies with the Sheriff's Office will remain in the Danville area to help patrol.

If you know anything about this investigation or the whereabouts of Carson Peters or April Hanner, contact Decatur Police at (256) 341-4600.