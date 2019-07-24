Clear

Danville man dies after 2-vehicle crash near Decatur

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers continue to investigate.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 8:11 AM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 9:03 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Danville man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County.

Russell Wayne Mitzell, 83, was injured when the 2012 Toyota Camry he was driving collided with a 2001 Ford Mustang about 6:08 p.m. Monday. The crash was on Alabama Hwy. 24 six miles east of Decatur, according to Alabama Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel, state trooper spokesman.

Mitzell was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Mustang was not injured, Daniel said.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers continue to investigate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events