Danville man dies after 2-vehicle crash near Decatur

A Danville man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County.
Russell Wayne Mitzell, 83, was injured when the 2012 Toyota Camry he was driving collided with a 2001 Ford Mustang about 6:08 p.m. Monday. The crash was on Alabama Hwy. 24 six miles east of Decatur, according to Alabama Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel, state trooper spokesman.
Mitzell was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Mustang was not injured, Daniel said.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers continue to investigate.
