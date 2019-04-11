Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office executed an out-of-county felony warrant at a home on S. Johnson Chapel Road in the Danville area.
Deputies took Reaford Williams III, 29, into custody on the charge of murder stemming from a March traffic accident in Limestone County, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.
Troy Howard
Troy Howard, 19, died after his vehicle was hit head-on March 20 at the eastbound Interstate 565 exit ramp to County Line Road, according to Huntsville police.
At the time of the wreck, Huntsville police said alcohol was a factor.
Williams is being held in the Morgan County Jail pending extradition.
Related Content
- Danville man charged with murder in I-565 crash
- Danville man arrested for possession of meth
- Charge upgraded to murder for suspect accused of shooting man along I-565
- I-565 Lane Closures Start Wednesday
- Multiple wrecks reported along I-565
- Victim in I-565 shooting dies
- Danville woman charged with theft from elderly Morgan County resident
- Danville shooting puts school on lockdown
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after standoff in Danville
- Driver said medical episode caused single-car crash along I-565