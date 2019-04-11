Danville man charged with murder in I-565 crash

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office executed an out-of-county felony warrant at a home on S. Johnson Chapel Road in the Danville area.

Deputies took Reaford Williams III, 29, into custody on the charge of murder stemming from a March traffic accident in Limestone County, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.



Troy Howard, 19, died after his vehicle was hit head-on March 20 at the eastbound Interstate 565 exit ramp to County Line Road, according to Huntsville police.

At the time of the wreck, Huntsville police said alcohol was a factor.

Williams is being held in the Morgan County Jail pending extradition.