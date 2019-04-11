Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Danville man charged with murder in I-565 crash

Reaford Williams III

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office executed an out-of-county felony warrant at a home on S. Johnson Chapel Road in the Danville area.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 11:31 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 11:39 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office executed an out-of-county felony warrant at a home on S. Johnson Chapel Road in the Danville area.

Deputies took Reaford Williams III, 29, into custody on the charge of murder stemming from a March traffic accident in Limestone County, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.


Troy Howard

Troy Howard, 19, died after his vehicle was hit head-on March 20 at the eastbound Interstate 565 exit ramp to County Line Road, according to Huntsville police.

At the time of the wreck, Huntsville police said alcohol was a factor.

Williams is being held in the Morgan County Jail pending extradition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events