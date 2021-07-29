Clear
Dangerously hot conditions continue Thursday

North Alabama is still a day or two away from the peak in this heat wave. Heat index values up to 110 will be possible Thursday through Saturday.

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 9:12 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Once again a Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of North Alabama Thursday and last through 7:00 PM. The advisory is for dangerous heat and humidity, combining to push heat index values to or above 105° Thursday afternoon. More likely than not we will see another Heat Advisory Friday if not Saturday too for heat index values between 105-110 each afternoon.

We are also dealing with quite a bit of smoke and haze from the Western wildfires. With the high centered to our west - clockwise flow around the higher is pushing smoke south, southeast from out of Middle Tennessee, and the middle of the Lower 48. If you can, limit your time outdoors for both the the heat illness threat as well as poor air quality today, Friday and Saturday.

Thursday will be another dry day for North Alabama but low rain chances return Friday and Saturday before a bigger pattern change arrives Sunday.  The heat wave breaks Sunday with the arrival of a cold front and scattered to widespread coverage of showers, storms as well as cloud cover. All this will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon which is actually slightly below normal for early August in North Alabama.

