Dangerously high heat indices Wednesday

We're in a "rinse and repeat" pattern for the next several days. Heat and humidity are the main features of the forecast and afternoon storms will be popping up, too. All of North Alabama (spare Jackson and DeKalb Counties) will see a Heat Advisory take effect at 11 AM and continue until 9 PM. It will feel as hot as 105° to 107° both Wednesday and Thursday. It's easier said than done, but you'll want to limit your time outdoors during those hours and give yourself frequent breaks to get a chance to cool off.

Things look to get a little more active by the weekend. A cold front will be pushing southward away from the Ohio Valley, potentially leading to an increase in storm coverage over our area. Regardless, conditions stay seasonable and muggy all the way into next week. Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is also being monitored closely as some data sources bring it onshore along the west coast of Florida or Florida Panhandle late in the weekend. Depending on its exact path, we face potential impacts in North Alabama. Just know that we're watching it, but it's much too early for any exact forecast at this time.