Dangerously cold temperatures tonight

The Arctic air has arrived in north Alabama! Even with plenty of sunshine today, highs only climbed into the mid 40s this afternoon. With clear skies tonight, overnight lows will drop quickly into the teens across the entire area. But it will continue to stay breezy overnight, with a sustained 10 mph wind gusting up to 20 mph at times adding a wind chill that makes it feel more like the single digits when wake up Monday morning. Be sure to bring in any outdoor pets and any sensitive plants that still might be growing inside tonight to protect them from these dangerous temperatures. Also be sure to check on your neighbors and leave water dripping from your faucets overnight to prevent pipes from bursting in your home. If you have to head to work tomorrow, dress in several layers and wear a heavy coats, hats, scarves, gloves, and anything else you might need to protect your skin from the cold temperatures and to stay warm.

We won't see too much of a rebound in temperatures for Monday. In fact, we will actually be a few degrees colder tomorrow. Highs only top out in the mid 30s with some areas especially in the higher elevations struggling to reach freezing even with lots of sunshine. Monday night will once again be another bitter cold night, with lows in the upper teens, and wind chill values in the single digits when you head to work Tuesday morning. Daytime temperatures will start to rebound back into the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will continue to be bitterly cold during the overnight hours through Wednesday night. Rain chances return to the forecast late Thursday night and Friday.