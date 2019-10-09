Dangerous wrecks cause concern among Huntsville cyclists, pedestrians

Pedestrian and cyclist safety is a growing concern among people who regularly share the streets of Huntsville with drivers. A series of recent events has put a spotlight on issues with road safety.

WAAY 31 talked with an avid runner who's also a retired law enforcement officer.

"While I was employed at the sheriff's office, every morning, I would run in the city of Huntsville. There were times when there have been close calls with motorists," Donny Shaw, a retired sheriff's deputy, said.

Donny Shaw recently retired as a lieutenant and the spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff's Office. He's been an avid runner for years. He says the high volume of deadly crashes in the area, nearly a dozen in the last week, has caught his attention.

"It hurts me whenever I would see something like this happening in law enforcement, and hearing of it recently, because it's preventable. All we have to do is be responsible drivers and be responsible bicyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians on the highway," Shaw said.

He says these kinds of crashes can be prevented if drivers just slow down and pay attention.

"It goes back to us as motorists paying attention while we are driving and not being distracted, not just by text, but people who may be in the car riding with you," Shaw said.

He also shared a resource he uses. The city has a website for cyclists. It gives safety tips and outlines different areas in town that are good for bikers and runners.

Shaw said all drivers need to know the roads aren't just for drivers, but cyclists as well.

"We have to again share the roadway, understand it's not just for somebody who is paying taxes through fuel," he said.

To visit the city's website for cyclists, click here.