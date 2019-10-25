Clear
'Dangerous' tornado reported in Alabama

A tornado has been reported on the ground in southwestern Alabama.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 5:06 PM
Posted By: AP

The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon issued a tornado warning for Mobile County.

The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon issued a tornado warning for Mobile County.

The National Weather Service in Mobile tweeted that a there was a large and dangerous" tornado on the ground near Semmes, Alabama and people should seek shelter immediately. A second possible tornado was in Washington County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

WKRG reported that viewers sent in video of what appeared to be a large tornado on the ground.

