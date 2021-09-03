‘Dangerous’ suspect caught in Jackson County after days-long manhunt

A manhunt for a man law enforcement called a very dangerous suspect is over.

Adam Ruiz was captured Friday afternoon in Jackson County after first engaging with law enforcement on Sunday.

Ruiz and another person were found on foot near the causeway off Highway 117.

From earlier:

He had been on the run since Sunday, when he led several law enforcement agencies through a multi-county chase. It started in Walker County in central Alabama, made its way up through Huntsville, before finally ending near the Tennessee state line.

He was last seen near a boat dock in Stevenson. That's where they found his truck when the chase ended.

Helicopters circled the wooded area for nearly an hour. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office also use their search dogs to try to pick up Ruiz's scent. He was believed to be on foot near the Tennessee River.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office says Ruiz has eluded police for several days. They called him a violent criminal with a long record, who may also have ties to a gang.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, as well as a threat to the community.