Dangerous severe thunderstorms possible Saturday evening

As the overall threat of flooding rainfall begins to wind down, a risk for damaging severe thunderstorms is growing for Saturday evening.

The risk for severe thunderstorms will include a couple of brief tornadoes, winds over 70 mph capable of tornado-like damage, and large hail.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will arrive Saturday evening after 7 PM and track from west to east through about 1 AM. In the Shoals, the risk for severe weather beings between 7 PM and 9 PM. The line of thunderstorms will track eastward and bring potentially dangerous weather to Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Athens, and Fayetteville between 8 PM and 10 PM. The dangerous weather threat will begin across Sand Mountains between 10 PM and midnight. The threat for severe thunderstorms will end for the entire Tennessee Valley as the storms track eastward into Georgia between midnight and 2 AM.

In addition to the tornado, wind, and hail risk, heavy bursts of rain can cause flash flooding. The saturated ground will not absorb heavy rain very well. The saturated ground also doesn't hold the roots of trees as well, so trees won't need a lot of persuasion from wind to topple.

Be weather aware Saturday evening, and make sure you know what to do if dangerous weather threatens. Review that plan with everyone in your home. If you plan to go to a storm shelter, be sure you know the fastest way to get there.

Occasional rain tonight through Saturday morning are not the concern for the dangerous weather risk. Wind will increase to 15-25 mph with gusts to over 30 mph through the night. Wind will blow through Saturday and ease after the storms Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Sunday will become mostly sunny, and dry weather will persist through Monday and Tuesday.