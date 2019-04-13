Dangerous severe thunderstorms could bring tornadoes tonight & early Sunday

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and destructive straight-line winds could slam the Tennessee Valley late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Nighttime severe weather, especially tornadoes, is more than twice as likely as daytime severe weather to result in fatalities. Make sure you leave your NOAA Weather Radio on alert mode when you go to bed so it can wake you if dangerous weather threatens. The storms will arrive in Northwest Alabama around midnight.

A potent storm system organized over Texas late Friday night and intensified during the day Saturday. Damage has been reported as tornadoes touched down a straight-line winds blasted out of severe thunderstorms over East Texas and Louisaina Saturday afternoon. That storm system will track across Mississippi Saturday evening. Storms could intensity as a surge of warm air lifts from south to north and energizes the atmosphere ahead of the approaching storm system. Potentially dangerous storms will track through Central Mississippi through around midnight and then entire Alabama.

For us in the Tennessee Valley, storms will arrive between 11 PM and 2 AM around Florence, Muscle Shoals, Waterloo, Russellville, Leighton, Rogersville, Moulton, and nearby areas. Between 2 AM and 5 AM, storms will track across I-65 near Decatur, Athens, Ardmore, and Hartselle and move over areas around Huntsville, Madison, Fayetteville, Owens Crossroads, Laceys Spring, and Meridianville. Storms will arrive between 5 AM and 8 AM over Sand Mountain around Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Stevenson, Hollywood, Bridgeport, Section, Ready, Collinsville, Geraldine, Arab, Boaz, Guntersville, Albertville, and nearby areas.

When you go to bed, make sure you have a way to get warnings that will wake you up. Do not rely on tornado sirens. They are not meant to be heard indoors or wake you up. They are meant for people working outdoors. A NOAA Weather Radio with an alert feature is the best way to get fast warnings about approaching dangerous weather. Many cell phones also have alert features for dangerous weather. You will need to make sure they are activated. The WAAY 31 StormTracker Team will be live on air if any tornado warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for any part of our viewing area, and we will stay on until the threat has ended.