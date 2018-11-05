Dangerous severe storms bring risk for tornadoes & damaging wind tonight

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds will sweep across the entire Tennessee Valley between 10 PM Monday and 5 AM Tuesday.

The dangerous weather will arrive in the Shoals beginning between 10 PM and midnight. Then between midnight and 2 AM, the storms will arrive in Athens and Decatur and cross I-65 and move toward Huntsville, Madison, and Fayetteville. The storms will arrive in Sand Mountain between 2 AM and 4 AM. When the storms arrive, they will drastically increase the risk for tornadoes and damaging winds capable of causing tornado-like damage.

The severe weather threat will end for the Shoals between 1 AM and 3 AM. The end comes between 2 AM and 4 AM around Huntsville, Athens, Decatur, and Fayetteville. The storms will finally exit Sand Mountain between 3 AM and 5 AM.

Nighttime tornadoes are particularly dangerous. Please have a way of staying weather aware tonight. NOAA Weather Radios with alert features can wake you up to alert you of dangerous weather. Never try to go outside and find a tornado if you are under a tornado warning. If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for damaging wind, you should treat that like a tornado warning. That wind can do the same kind of damage as a tornado.

Make sure you know where your tornado safe place is. Make sure everyone in your home knows what to do if severe weather threatens. If you are under a tornado warning, put on your shoes, put on a helmet, cover up with pillows, blankets, couch cushions, or small mattresses if you can. Make sure outdoor furniture