Dangerous Limestone Co. road could see repairs, officials say

A dangerous road in Limestone County may soon become a lot safer.

According to the county commissioner for the district, they plan to spend almost $200,000 in federal funds to repair a stretch of Easter Ferry Road, just south of the Sulfur Creek bridge.

WAAY 31 spent the day talking to people who live there and learned what they think about the possible improvements.

“I would be willing to say it’s the most dangerous curve in Limestone County."

That’s what one man had to say about the curve on Easter Ferry Road, just south of the Sulfur Creek bridge.

“Within probably a half a mile, there’s been five deaths," he said.

That concerned resident has lived in the area for almost thirty years and says he’s seen dozens of wrecks--many involving injuries or death. He says he and his wife watch accidents happen from their front porch all the time.

“The last one being two weeks ago," he said.

That’s why the Limestone County Commission is planning to spend close to $200,000 to help fix the road by clearing out some trees and widening the road, as well as repaving and re-striping it.

The repairs are something many neighbors say they’re excited to hear.

“Some parts of the road, you can kind of see where it’s kind of falling off," Makayla Barker said.

But others say it’s long over-due.

“Too late! It should’ve been done years ago. Look at the lives that would’ve been saved," one man said.

The Limestone County Commission plans to approve the project on Monday, so there’s no set start date as of right now.