Traffic lights coming to dangerous intersection in Limestone County

A dangerous intersection in Limestone County is getting a much-needed safety improvement.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is installing traffic lights on Highway 72 at Burgreen Road and Dupree Worthey Road.

There have been reports of multiple crashes over the years, some of them fatal. Crews say the high volume of traffic makes the intersection dangerous.

WAAY 31 spoke to a business owner who says the traffic lights have been needed for a long time.

"We don't really understand the impact that the speed is having towards the people that's merging into traffic," said Maurice Gordon, owner of Executive One Auto.

Maurice Gordon has been the owner for 8 years. He says he's seen about 10 crashes in front of his shop, and it bothers him to see so many cars speeding on Highway 72. He's installed five cameras to help Alabama State Troopers.

"Multiple cars flip over. We've had to change numerous mailboxes. Unfortunately, we've had a death here where a motorcycle ran into a car," said Gordon.

Crews have already installed the foundation for the traffic signals, like the wiring and poles. They'll hang the lights by Thursday, but haven't said when they'll be activated.

WAAY 31 asked how many crashes have happened there, and they said they can't give out those numbers. However, they did say the intersection was in need of better traffic laws. Gordon agrees.

"Traffic is not being regulated properly. Fortunately, this traffic light brings some hope to this situation," said Gordon.

Gordon says when the lights are finally activated, he hopes drivers will do the right thing.

"You know we have law-abiding citizens, so I hope they will obey the traffic," he said.

You'll notice the lights in flashing mode next week. The state says you need to take caution of the changes and pay attention.