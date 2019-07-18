Dangerous heat with afternoon storms

The heat and humidity are our main concerns in the coming days. We'll still have the chance for storms each afternoon, but in terms of a safety risk, the heat is at the top of the list. Although we'll only be a few degrees above average over the next few days, the humidity will make it feel like we're well into the triple digits. This will be the case Friday. Temperatures start out in the mid 70s and warm to the mid 90s during the afternoon. An isolated storm is in the forecast, becoming more widespread over the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, you'll need to take the necessary precautions if you're going to be outside for an extended period of time. Frequent breaks and plenty of water are absolutely necessary. The heat finally starts to ebb by next week as a cold front pushes through the Valley. The wind shift brings in some drier air and that along should help increase the comfort level by the middle of the week.