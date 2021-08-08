Dangerous heat index values to start the work week.

A hot summers day will end with partly cloudy skies and temperatures back in the 70's tonight as a frontal boundary moves over our area. The chance for showers and storms starts Monday morning, but increases closer to the afternoon near peak heating hours. Air temperatures will be pretty standard for around this time of year, but with the moisture in the air the humidity will have our heat index values close to heat advisory criteria! Practicing heat safety the next several days will be important as the dangerous heat index values last throughout the work week.