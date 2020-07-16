Dangerous heat continues Friday

As a result, the Heat Advisory has been extended to last until 7 PM Friday for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, and Lawrence Counties. There will be minimal relief from the heat overnight as lows only hit the low to mid 70s, then highs climb back into the low to mid 90s Friday afternoon. Heat index values are expected to reach as high as 105°. Included below is a list of the symptoms of heat exhaustion, which are your clues to take a break and get some water if working outdoors in the heat of the day.

Rain chances are pretty minimal in the short term, with only isolated showers and storms anticipated for Friday. To reiterate, highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the lower triple digits. Yet again, Saturday is similarly hot and there's really not much relief to be had anytime soon. However, increased storm coverage in the afternoon by the middle of next week will help knock highs down just a tad.