SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory View Alerts

Dangerous heat and thunderstorms today

The heat and humidity will feel like 110 for parts of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible by this evening.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 7:48 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory have been issued for Tuesday in the Tennessee Valley.  Heat index values up to or even above 110° will be possible Tuesday.  The highest heat index values will be west of I-65 and closer to the Shoals.

The other big concern Tuesday will be the threat of evening thunderstorms.  Some of these storms may be strong or severe with the main hazard being damaging straight line winds.  The thunderstorms will move in a line that will drop south out of Tennessee closer to 7:00 pm tonight.

The cold front responsible for tonight's storms should be far enough south Wednesday to prevent widespread thunderstorms from developing in the Valley.  You will also notice cooler afternoon highs Wednesday which will be seasonable for mid August.

