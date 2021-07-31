Dangerous heat Saturday with storms increasing Sunday

All quiet this morning, but still very warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid 70s right now with mostly cloudy skies. Another Heat Advisory has been issued for all of North Alabama from 10 AM to 7 PM today. Heat index values will range from 104 to 108 degrees this afternoon, with higher values once again in northeast Alabama. Spotty showers and storms will develop this afternoon during the peak of the day. However, coverage will not be quite as widespread as what we saw last night. High temperatures today are in the mid 90s.

Showers and storms are more widespread Sunday as a cold front slides through North Alabama. Some storms tomorrow could be strong will heavy rain and gusty winds the main concerns. Temperatures do cool down some finally, but it will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s. A few more storms will be around Monday afternoon, but not as widespread as Sunday. Rain chances begin to dwindle starting Tuesday. Outside of a few pop up storms late week, the first of week of August actually looks pretty comfortable. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.