Dangerous heat & thunderstorms Tuesday

Another Heat Advisory is in effect for the Tennessee Valley Tuesday. Some afternoon and evening storms may be strong or severe.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 8:09 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Monday brought significant heat and thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley.  Huntsville saw its first 100° in three years and strong thunderstorms brought damaging winds to several locations Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will bring another day of highs in the mid to upper 90s.  Combined with the humidity it will feel more like 105° or higher.  This is why the NWS has issued another Heat Advisory for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

We will also see more pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.  Like yesterday, some of these can produce damaging winds and heavy rain.  It is also possible that a second round of thunderstorms could arrive by this evening.  The thunderstorm complex will move through the Plains and drop southeast into Tennessee later this evening.  If the line of thunderstorms holds together, it would bring more heavy rain and possibly strong winds through late tonight.  

