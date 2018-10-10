Hurricane Michael weakening over Georgia

6:45 PM UPDATE:

Hurricane Michael was downgraded to a category two hurricane with winds of 100 mph at 6 PM CDT. Weakening will continue, and Michael is expected to be downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm between midnight and 2 AM over central Georgia. Further weakening will occur as Michael tracks over the Carolinas on Thursday.

Weather conditions are gradually improving over Southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

UPDATE: Hurricane Michael has been down-graded to a category 3 storm.

Hurricane Michael's winds increased to 155 mph just before the monster hurricane made landfall over the Florida Panhandle near Tyndall Airforce Base and Mexico Beach Wednesday. Michael is the strongest hurricane landfall on record for the Florida Panhandle and the fourth strongest hurricane landfall on record to hit the U.S.

Landfall happened just after noon CDT Wednesday, and by 2 PM CDT the National Hurricane Center reported winds were beginning to subside - down to 150 mph. Still a powerful and dangerous category four hurricane, Michael is tracking northeastward and may still be a category two hurricane when it crosses the Georgia state line around 5 PM CDT Wednesday. Weakening will continue through tonight and Thursday as Hurricane Michael tracks across Georgia and the Carolinas.

Peak wind gusts as reported by the National Hurricane Center before wind measuring tools failed.

Tyndall Air Force Base: 119 mph

Florida State University Panama City Campus: 116 mph

University of Florida/Weatherflow Mexico Beach: 104 mph

Panama City Treatment Plant: 94 mph

Panama City Beach National Ocean Service: 78 mph

Hurricane Michael's 155 mph winds make the storm the fourth strongest on record to hit the U.S. The only three storms with stronger winds were the Miami Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 with 185 mph winds, Hurricane Camille in 1969 with 175 mph winds and Hurricane Andrew in 1992 with 165 mph winds.

Only the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane and Hurricane Camille had lower pressure.