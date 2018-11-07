Damp now with a big weekend cool down

Wednesday will be cool and cloudy with scattered showers developing by lunchtime and lingering for most of the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower 60s today before dropping back into the upper 40s tonight.

Thursday is similar in that scattered showers develop as the morning progresses. Rain will be a bit more widespread and temperatures run a couple of degrees cooler.

The best chance of rain for the rest of the week comes Friday as a swath of light rain tags along with a cold front. Temperatures run below average Friday and plummet into the lower 30s for Saturday morning. Saturday will be the coldest day of the season so far with highs only reach the upper 40s, even under a mostly sunny sky.