Damp, gray, and gloomy

A cold front has dropped the temperatures, but it is slow to move completely through. We'll see a gray sky and lingering showers as it finishes tracking through the area. Rain won't be intense although showers will fall off and on for a large part of the day, especially during midday and the afternoon. Highs run below average, only reaching the lower 60s.

Tonight, showers wrap up and a few clouds hang around. Cooler air filtering in means lows in the upper 40s to start Wednesday morning. While a stray shower isn't impossible, most of us remain dry tomorrow and temperatures will be a bit warmer - in the upper 60s. Thursday brings another break in the rain before the next approaching cold front makes for a wet Friday night and cool weekend.