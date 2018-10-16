Clear

Damp, gray, and gloomy

Tuesday will be a damp and gloomy day across the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 7:39 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A cold front has dropped the temperatures, but it is slow to move completely through. We'll see a gray sky and lingering showers as it finishes tracking through the area. Rain won't be intense although showers will fall off and on for a large part of the day, especially during midday and the afternoon. Highs run below average, only reaching the lower 60s.

Tonight, showers wrap up and a few clouds hang around. Cooler air filtering in means lows in the upper 40s to start Wednesday morning. While a stray shower isn't impossible, most of us remain dry tomorrow and temperatures will be a bit warmer - in the upper 60s. Thursday brings another break in the rain before the next approaching cold front makes for a wet Friday night and cool weekend.

