Damp and dreary Saturday, active week ahead

It is a wet start to your weekend across North Alabama. A cold front continues to crawl through the area, resulting in widespread showers this morning. The front will continue to slowly move east and southeast away from our area, but it will stall out as it moves out. While the widespread showers we are seeing this morning will taper off throughout the day, areas of patchy drizzle will persist all day long. All in all, today is definitely not the best day for any outdoor plans, but keep the umbrella handy if you are out and about today. There will also be a wide temperature gap from west to east later today. Highs in the Shoals will only top out in the low to mid 60s, while areas closer to the stalled front like Sand Mountain will still climb in the low 70s.

Plenty of moisture will remain "trapped" in our atmosphere overnight tonight. Not only does that keep the thick cloud cover in our area, but it also sets the stage for widespread fog tonight and into early Sunday morning. Some areas of fog could be dense, so use caution if you are out and about Sunday morning. Enough moisture remains Sunday to keep the overcast skies around, but not enough for drizzle like we will see today. A stray shower can't be ruled out Sunday, but nearly everyone remains dry. Highs climb into the mid 70s.

The active pattern continues to start the new work week. Another cold front will make its way through North Alabama Monday night and Tuesday. This front is fairly weak, but a few showers are possible Tuesday afternoon. Similar to what we are seeing this weekend, this new front will also stall out nearby, keeping our weather pattern unsettled. By Wednesday of next week, a strong disturbance in the southwest US will ride its away along this stalled front, bringing another chance for widespread showers and storms here at home Wednesday night and especially Thursday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the exact timing of this system later next week, but should the ideal setup materialize, we will need to closely watch the potential for strong to severe storms Thursday. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates in coming days as we continue to fine tune the forecast. Rainfall totals of around one to two inches are expected for North Alabama through next Saturday. Thankfully, things will start to quiet down just in time for Halloween weekend, but it will also become much cooler as well.