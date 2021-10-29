Damp and dreary Friday but drying out in time for Halloween

Today's forecast feels more like a Monday instead of a Friday. Get ready for a damp and dreary day to wrap up the work week. Persistent mist and drizzle sticks around all day with spotty showers also passing by. This is all thanks to a low pressure centered near the Alabama-Tennessee line right now that will take its time moving through the area. Shower chances are slightly less this evening but take the umbrella and ponchos with you to the football stadiums tonight. Because of the thick cloud cover and lingering rain, temperatures won't change much at all. Temps in the low 50s now will only climb to the mid 50s this afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, more of the same continues Saturday. Data sources are consistent on a slug of showers moving through the area tomorrow morning that lasts through lunchtime. Once this round moves through, we will slowly begin to dry out. For Saturday night trick-or-treating, it's not impossible to see a stray shower east of I-65 but we should be in good shape. Clouds stick around all day keeping highs stuck in the upper 50s. Halloween itself looks spectacular Sunday! Highs reach the upper 60s Sunday afternoon with tons of sunshine. Trick-or treating Sunday night looks cool and comfortable with temperatures down into the 50s.