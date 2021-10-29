Clear

Damp and dreary Friday but drying out in time for Halloween

Off and on showers will continue through Saturday evening before we dry out and warm up by Sunday.

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 6:06 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 7:09 AM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Today's forecast feels more like a Monday instead of a Friday. Get ready for a damp and dreary day to wrap up the work week. Persistent mist and drizzle sticks around all day with spotty showers also passing by. This is all thanks to a low pressure centered near the Alabama-Tennessee line right now that will take its time moving through the area. Shower chances are slightly less this evening but take the umbrella and ponchos with you to the football stadiums tonight. Because of the thick cloud cover and lingering rain, temperatures won't change much at all. Temps in the low 50s now will only climb to the mid 50s this afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, more of the same continues Saturday. Data sources are consistent on a slug of showers moving through the area tomorrow morning that lasts through lunchtime. Once this round moves through, we will slowly begin to dry out. For Saturday night trick-or-treating, it's not impossible to see a stray shower east of I-65 but we should be in good shape. Clouds stick around all day keeping highs stuck in the upper 50s. Halloween itself looks spectacular Sunday! Highs reach the upper 60s Sunday afternoon with tons of sunshine. Trick-or treating Sunday night looks cool and comfortable with temperatures down into the 50s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events