Damp and chilly for Friday

Overnight, scattered showers creep into north Alabama from the south, mainly focused over our eastern counties. Temperatures hover in the mid 40s through Friday morning and with extensive cloud cover and continued rain, highs only reach the lower 50s.

A system tracking through Georgia is the focus for the rain Friday so in our area, locations along and east of I-65 can expect better rain chances and high totals. West of I-65, accumulations will be less than a quarter of an inch. Farther east, as much as half an inch is possible. Over the weekend, there's not much to write home about. An isolated shower is possible Saturday and Sunday, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. It'll make for decent weather for those running the Rocket City Marathon Saturday morning.

The weather ramps up again on Monday. Widespread is in the forecast, in addition to the chance for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. With any stronger storms, damaging wins will be the main threat. Highs run over ten degrees above average, topping out in the mid 60s! The rain and storms are accompanying a cold front that passes later Monday night. It'll send temperatures into the mid 30s by Tuesday morning and prevent highs from warming past the mid 40s Tuesday afternoon. The weather quiets down and temperatures stay cold through the next of next week.