Damaging winds expected Saturday, tornadoes possible

A warm and windy start to Friday for North Alabama. Overnight lows were 20-30 degrees above normal thanks to gusty southeast winds and warm, moist air moving into North Alabama.

These gusty southeast winds will gradually increase in speed tonight and into Saturday morning. Some gusts over 40 mph will be possible. A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at midnight tonight through 9:00 pm Saturday.

Shower chances will remain low into the early afternoon today but will increase by the late this afternoon and evening. Isolated non-severe thunderstorms will also be possible through tonight.

As early as sunrise Saturday morning areas closer to the Alabama/Mississippi state-line will need to be weather aware and have a way to receive weather warnings. The main severe thunderstorm line is still expected by late morning to around noon for counties at the Mississippi state-line. All types of severe weather are possible with damaging winds at the highest likelihood Saturday. Tornadoes will be possible and a very low chance of damaging hail.

This severe line will take 3-4 hours to move across North Alabama and will drop intense rain which could lead to some localized flooding. Flash flooding threat is low and only anticipated for known areas with poor drainage.

North Alabama is back to dry conditions Saturday night and Sunday. However, we only expect 36-48 hours of dry weather before the next round of rain arrives Monday. Rain will be possible through next Wednesday and possibly more rain by next Friday. Flood concerns will remain the next 10 days.