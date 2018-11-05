Damaging wind, tornadoes, and hail threaten Valley tonight

The risk for severe storms late tonight and early Tuesday is the main focus of the forecast today. Generally speaking, the day will be quiet and mild. Starting after sunset, we will have the potential for a handful of severe storms before the main line of storms arrives later just before midnight in the Shoals.

With storms arriving at night, extra precautions will be necessary to ensure you wake up to take shelter in the event of severe storms. Weather radios and the WAAY 31 weather app should be enabled. Ensure mobile devices are at full volume and notifications are enabled in the event warnings are issued.

The exact timing of the storms tonight is still difficult to pin down, but at this point we are expecting the potential for strong to severe storms ahead of the line as early as 7 or 8 PM. The organized line of storms then sweeps into the Shoals by 11 PM, reaching Huntsville by 3 AM and tracking into Sand Mountain by 4 AM. Storms will be exiting the Tennessee Valley by sunrise around 6 AM.