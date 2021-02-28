Damaging wind, heavy rain, and a tornado threat tonight

A cold front to our northwest will slide southeast towards North Alabama through the afternoon. Along the front, a line of showers and storms will develop. The northwestern half of our area is under a Slight Risk for severe storms Sunday night (Level 2 out of 5), meaning scattered severe storms.

The lack of instability to work with late in the day will limit coverage of severe storms. However, there is plenty of wind energy in place to produce gusty winds and perhaps a brief isolated tornado. The best window for any stronger storms looks to be 7 PM Sunday to 2 AM Monday with the main focus closer to midnight.

Another big concern will once again be heavy rain. Rain behind the front will continue through Monday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches will be possible. More rises in waterways are expected and some localized flash flooding will be possible too. In fact, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH takes effect tonight and lasts through noon Monday.

Another round of rain on Tuesday could continue to aggravate flooding concerns as well.