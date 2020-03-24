Damaging wind, hail, and tornado risk this evening

After a very wet morning with flooding rains, a second round of storms not only present the renewed risk for flash flooding, but all modes of severe weather as well. Locations north of the Tennessee River are included in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather, meaning numerous severe storms packing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes - a couple of which can be strong.

This "second round" of storms looks to arrive by late afternoon in the Shoals, progressing from west to east across the entire area by late evening. Here is the latest timeline on the earliest arrival for the second round of storms.

Shoals: 4 - 6 PM

I-65 Corridor (Athens, Decatur, Huntsville): 6 - 7 PM

Sand Mountain: 7 - 9 PM

Data continues to suggest that this second round will be composed of multiple individual cells of severe storms instead of a solid line of storms. This lends itself to a slightly higher risk of tornadoes later this afternoon. Again, the primary threats with this second wave will be heavy rain, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Be sure to have multiple ways to get warnings this afternoon and evening. Download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather app. You can get live interactive radar and the latest watches and warnings right on your phone. Have a way to get warnings in the event you lose power or cell service, like a NOAA weather radio. Know someone under a watch or warning? Give them a phone call while you can.