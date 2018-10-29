Damaging storm risk increasing Wed. & Thu.

A risk for damaging thunderstorms is coming together for the Tennessee Valley. A line of severe thunderstorms may cause widespread damaging winds and possibly an isolated tornado.

Storm Timing

The earliest the storms will arrive is likely 10 PM to midnight Wednesday, though a more likely start time based on our latest data is 4 AM to 6 AM across the Shoals, 6 AM to 8 AM around Huntsville, Athens, Decatur and Fayetteville, and 7 AM to 9 AM across Sand Mountain. The risk for severe thunderstorms will end as the storms track eastward into Georgia between 8 AM and 10 AM Thursday.

Storm Risks

A low risk is present for a tornado or two. The biggest risk from these severe thunderstorms will be damaging tornado-like winds in excess of 60 mph. Heavy rain will also accompany these strong to severe thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts of up to two inches are possible.

HALLOWEEN

While the strongest storms will likely arrive after trick-or-treating Wednesday night, some showers are possible ahead of the main line of storms. Those showers could arrive during trick-or-treating Wednesday afternoon and evening.

What We're Watching

Adjustments in timing are possible as new data is available through Wednesday. Changes in the timing, if the storms arrive later (Thursday morning), could limit the risk for damaging storms; however, if storms arrive earlier (Wednesday evening), that could increase the risk for severe thunderstorms.

The Next 24 Hours

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s first thing in the morning. The afternoon will warm toward 80 degrees. The building warmth through Wednesday afternoon may help to energize the atmosphere, further increasing the risk for severe thunderstorms.