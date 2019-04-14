Damages reported with Saturday night/Sunday morning severe weather.

These reports have been submitted to the National Weather Service:
* Some roads are reported as impassable in Vina and Pogo in Franklin County
* Several trees down on Country Road 107 in Center Star
* A power pole is on the road and multiple power lines are down on Hwy. 20 in Spring Valley
* Power pole down on the 1400 block of Jackson Highway in Littleville
* Trees down on Hwy 187 in Franklin County north of Hodges
* Tree down in Lauderdale County at 1885 CR 21 in Center Star
* Tree down at 6th Street & North Pike in Cherokee -- this road is being closed
* Cherokee Police reporting flash flooding in downtown Cherokee near the elementary school
* Reports of tree and other damage in Cedar Creek
* In Colbert County, flooding is reported on Mt. Hester Road with a tree down on Mingo Road in the Maud community.
* Multiple damage reports on Blake Street in Spring Valley. EMA is headed out to investigate.
