Damages reported with Saturday night/Sunday morning severe weather.

Be careful if out in any impacted areas

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 1:28 AM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 2:40 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

These reports have been submitted to the National Weather Service:

* Some roads are reported as impassable in Vina and Pogo in Franklin County

* Several trees down on Country Road 107 in Center Star

* A power pole is on the road and multiple power lines are down on Hwy. 20 in Spring Valley

* Power pole down on the 1400 block of Jackson Highway in Littleville

* Trees down on Hwy 187 in Franklin County north of Hodges

* Tree down in Lauderdale County at 1885 CR 21 in Center Star

* Tree down at 6th Street & North Pike in Cherokee -- this road is being closed

* Cherokee Police reporting flash flooding in downtown Cherokee near the elementary school

* Reports of tree and other damage in Cedar Creek

* In Colbert County, flooding is reported on Mt. Hester Road with a tree down on Mingo Road in the Maud community.
* Multiple damage reports on Blake Street in Spring Valley. EMA is headed out to investigate.

