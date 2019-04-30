Damaged Morgan County road temporarily reopened

Bert Stinson Road in Falkville has been reopened to the public, but only temporarily.

The road was shutdown for two weeks over fear of collapsing. After temporary upgrades were installed, the road was reopened. It could close again if heavy rain or more equipment is ready to be installed.

"I'm glad it's finally open to be honest with you," David Taylor, who has lived on Bert Stinson Road since 1972, said. "When you get UPS and FedEx deliveries, I've had to go meet them at the block."

Taylor says he currently lives two miles away from the local store, but the detour route has made the short trip, now, a nearly 10-mile drive.

Bert Stinson Road was falling apart due to broken culvert pipes under the road. When it would rain, the water would flood the street.

Morgan County Commissioner Don Stisher closed the road but says there was a constant push from the public to reopen it. He says public demand is only one of the reasons for reopening the damaged road.

"We will temporarily reopen it, then probably when school is out and it's a little bit drier before summer, we'll come back in and close the road," Stisher said.

Stisher says heavy rain is the main concern with the project. It could wash away some of the repairs already made and cause the road to be unsafe again.