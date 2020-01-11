Damage reports from Saturday's severe weather across north Alabama

- Colbert County: Trees and power lines down from 2nd Street in Decatur to County Farm Road.
- Lauderdale County: Power lines down along County Roads 578, 581, 157, and 10.
- Lauderdale County: Trees and live power lines down along county road 45 near Waterloo.
- Lawrence County: Power line down in eastern part of the county. 260 customers without power.
