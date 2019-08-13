Clear
Damage reported in Colbert, Lauderdale counties from Tuesday's severe weather

Storm damage is reported in Colbert and Lauderdale counties.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 10:11 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency says Tuesday's severe weather has caused damage in the area.

Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith says the majority of damage is in downtown Tuscumbia. There are power lines and trees down, and the roof of a business on 5th Street was blown off onto some cars. 

There is also storm damage in Lauderdale County, according to the Florence-Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency. There are reports of power lines and trees down.

Trees are reported down in Lauderdale County on County Road 323, Virginia Avenue, County Road 8, the area of Greenview Cemetery on Rasch Road, Applby Boulevard, Pine Street and Irvine, Lawrence Street, Atlanta Street, Veterans Drive and Main Street, N Cypress Street, Turtle Cove/Heron Cove, County Road 7, County Road 27 and Riverfront Drive.

Post by Florence Alabama Police Department.

