Damage reported from overnight storms across the Tennessee Valley

WAAY-31 continues to track damage reports from all corners of the Tennessee Valley. The most extensive reports are coming from Jackson County where it appears a tornado touched down around 3:30 AM Tuesday near Highway 72 and County Road 110. Jackson County Emergency Management is working with local law enforcement as they keep track of any damage reports from elsewhere in the county.

Another area which suffered damage from the storms was The Shoals. Flooding was reported just before midnight in and around Tuscumbia. WAAY-31 reporter Breken Terry said the field at the Deshler High School stadium resembled a pond. There are also reports of trees and powerlines down in the northern part of Lauderdale County near the Tennessee state line.

WAAY-31 kept you updated throughout the night both on-air and online. Below is a time line of events as they unfolded.

10:30 p.m.-Tornado Watch issued for North Alabama

10:44 p.m.- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lauderdale and Colbert Counties until 11:30 p.m.

10:55 p.m.-Tornado Warning issued for western Lauderdale and northwestern Colbert Counties until 11:30 p.m.

11:25 p.m.-Tree down on County Road 14 near County Road 1 in Waterloo in Lauderdale County according to EMA Director George Grabryan

11:30 p.m.-Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for south central Lauderdale, western Colbert, and northwestern Franklin Counties until 12:15 p.m.

11:41 p.m.-Emergency Managers report heavy rain and power outages in the town of Cherokee in Colbert County

11:45 p.m.-Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for northeastern Lauderdale and northern Limestone Counties until 12:15 p.m.

11:46 p.m-Tornado Warning issued for southwestern Colbert and northwestern Franklin Counties until 12:15 p.m.

11:55 p.m.-Tornado Warning issued for northeastern Lauderdale County until 12:30 p.m.

12:00 a.m.-According to Huntsville Utilities, there is a power outage in the Gurley area from Killingsworth Cove south to Cherry Tree Road and from 431 southeast to the Jackson County Line. This outage also affects all customers on Keel Mountain and County Road 235 in Jackson County. Service will be restored as quickly as safely possible.

12:02 a.m.-Tornado Warning issued for south central Lauderdale and southern Colbert Counties until 12:30 a.m.

12:09 a.m.-According to Decatur Utilities, crewsare responding to an outage in Southwest Decatur affecting approximately 800 customers south of the Beltline near the Morgan County fairgrounds.

12:10 a.m.-Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Colbert, Franklin and west central Lawrence Counties until 1:00 a.m.

12:13 a.m.-Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said there are trees down on Hwy 157 in the Cloverdale area and reports of campers blown over on County Road 141 near Hwy 157 in the Cloverdale area. They do not believe any one was in the campers but Cloverdale Fire Deparment is going to check. There are no injuries but there is a propane tank leak. EMA director believes the campers are on private property.

12:10 a.m.-Flooding reported at overpass at Mitchell Blvd. in Lauderdale County.

12:22 a.m.-Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Moore and Lincoln Counties in TN until 12:45 a.m.

12:26 a.m.-Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lauderdale, Limestone, Colbert and Lawrence Counties until 1:00 a.m.

12:30 a.m.-Florence Police closing Commerce Street due to flooding

12:33 a.m-Power restored in Decatur

12:35 a.m.-According to Lauderdale County EMA, trees are down in Lexington, on County Road 235 in Oakland and on County Road 85 and County Road 261.

12:39 a.m.-Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Moore, Lincoln, and Franklin Counties in TN until 1:15 a.m.

12:39 a.m.-Irvine Ave. closed in Florence from Seminary to Wood

12:42 a.m-Tornado warning for Moore and Lincoln Counties in TN until 1:15 a.m.

12:56 a.m.-Severe Thunderstorm Warning Limestone, Morgan, and Lawrence Counties until 1:30 a.m.

1:02 a.m.-Flooding reports on County Road 457 between County Road 57 and Hwy 157 in Lauderdale County

1:02 a.m.-Trees Down on County Road 259 and County Road 10 in the Cloverdale area in Lauderdale County

1:13 a.m.-Power restored in the Gurley area by Huntsville Utilities.

1:17 a.m.-According to Lauderdale County EMA, a house and shed were damaged on County Road 259 near County Road 10. Power lines are down in the area.

1:22 a.m.-National Weather Service confirms tornado with debris signature in Northern Franklin County, TN.

1:22 a.m.-Decatur Utilites said there is an outage in the Chapel Hill Road area of Southwest Decatur. Approximately 190 customers affected.

1:27 a.m.-Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Marshall, Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties until 2:00 a.m.

1:28 a.m.-Power restored to all customers in Decatur.

2:30 a.m.-Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Jackson and Marshall Counties until 3:00 a.m.

2:32 a.m.-Tornado warning for central Jackson County until 3:00 a.m.

2:36 a.m.-National Weather Service says confirmed tornado located near Scottsboro moving east at 50 mph.

2:54 a.m.-Severe Thunderstorm Warning in eastern Jackson County and northern DeKalb Counties until 3:30 a.m.

3:01 a.m-According to Huntsville Utilities, there is a power outage in the New Hope area from Hobbs Island Rd south into Marshall County. This will include all customers in Marshall County. Service will be restored as quickly as safely possible.

3:06 a.m.-Tornado warning for northeastern DeKalb County until 3:15 a.m.

3:10 a.m.-Jackson County EMA says they have they have unconfirmed reports of damage in Aspel community at intersection of Highway 72 and County Road 101.

3:30 a.m.-Jackson County Deputies are controlling traffic in the Aspel community where there is damage at Highway 72 and County Road 101.

3:33 a.m-Tornado watch continues for DeKalb and Marshall counties until 6:00 a.m.

4:00 a.m-Tornado watch expires for DeKalb and Marshall counties